AP CM Chandrababu Naidu to tour Kuppam from today

After being sworn in as Chief Minister for the fourth time, Chandrababu Naidu is set to make his first visit to his own constituency of Kuppam on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chandrababu Naidu, who has been elected as an MLA for nine terms from Kuppam, will be expressing his gratitude to the voters for their continuous support. It is expected that he will also make promises and allocate funds for the development of the constituency.

On the first day of his visit, the Chief Minister will inspect the Handri-Neeva Canal and attend a public meeting near Kadapa RTC bus stand. The following day, he will listen to the grievances of the people. The two-day tour is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm on Tuesday and end at 4:10 pm on Wednesday.

The events planned for Tuesday include the inspection of the HNSS canal at various villages and a public meeting at the NTR statue intersection. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister will receive public complaints, hold a review meeting with Constituency Range Officers, and meet with party ranks at PES Medical College.

The schedule for the visit is as follows:

12.30 pm: Arrival of Chief Minister at PES Medical College helipad

12.55 pm: Inspection of HNSS canal at Jalliganipalli village, Shantipuram

1.35 pm: Inspection of HNSS canal at Chinnari Doddi village, Shantipuram

2.10 pm: Break at Kuppam R&B Guest House

3.00 pm: Public meeting at NTR statue intersection

4.35 pm: Meeting with party leaders at Kuppam R&B guest house

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister will continue his engagements with the following schedule:

10.30 am: Reception of public complaints at R&B guest house

12.00 pm: Review meeting with Constituency Range Officers at Government Degree College (Near PES College)

2.35 pm: Meeting with party ranks at PES Medical College

4.10 pm: Chief Minister's departure from PES Medical College helipad

The Chief Minister's visit is expected to address important issues related to the development of the region and provide a platform for interactions with the public and party members. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.