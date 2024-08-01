AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Visits Srisailam Mallanna Temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the Srisailam Mallanna Temple today, where he participated in special poojas and received divine blessings. The temple priests honoured him with a traditional Purnakumbha welcome, reflecting the cultural reverence associated with such visits.

Following his darshan, CM Naidu was presented with Tirthaprasadams and Vedic verses, further enriching the spiritual experience.



After his temple visit, the Chief Minister is scheduled to tour Sri Sathya Sai district, where he will engage in a public forum and oversee the distribution of pensions in the Madakasira mandal.

A warm reception awaited him upon his arrival in Sunnipenta, where he was welcomed by a host of dignitaries, including Ministers Nimmala Ramanaidu, BC Janardhan Reddy, NND Farooq, Gottipati Ravikumar, Nandyal MP Byreddy Sabari, and MLA Buddha Rajasekhar Reddy, who accompanied him in his morning schedule.