AP CM Chandrababu responds to attack on woman in Chittoor, orders strict action

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed outrage over the incident involving a woman who was tied to a tree and assaulted, ordering police to take stringent action against the perpetrators. The CM has already discussed the matter with the district Superintendent of Police (SP), who confirmed that the accused have been apprehended.

It may be recalled that a woman was tied to a tree by a family members over the alleged debts incurred by woman's husband and attacked. Following alerts from local residents, police arrived and rescued Sirisha. Authorities have registered a case based on her complaint.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has emphasised that such acts of violence against women must not be tolerated and must be dealt with harshly.