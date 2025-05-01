AP CM Chandrababu to visit Nellore today, to participate in pension distribution

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Nellore district on Thursday, focusing on various development initiatives within the Atmakur constituency. This marks Naidu's second visit to the area since the formation of the coalition government.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will actively participate in the distribution of pensions under the NTR Bharopa Pension Scheme at the Palem Tribal Colony and engage with construction workers in celebration of May Day. Additionally, he will assess the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) projects developed by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) with a view to establishing industries that promise a brighter future for local youth.

The tour schedule is as follows: Naidu is expected to arrive at the helipad located within the premises of the Girls' Gurukula School at 11:30 am. He will commence his activities with the pension distribution at the Palem Tribal Colony at 11:50 am, followed by an interaction session with construction workers near the Andhra Engineering College at 12:10 pm. At 12:35 pm, he will inaugurate the Narampet MSME Park and virtually launch 50 MSME parks across the state.

Naidu will also host an interface programme with local residents at the Prajavedika from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm, before meeting with party workers near TIDCO between 3:05 pm and 4:35 pm. He is scheduled to depart from the helipad at 4:40 pm.