AP CM stops convoy hears public grievances

AP CM stops convoy hears public grievances
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday surprised the people waiting on road by stopping his convoy on road whole he was on way to Secretariat from his official residence.

As the convoy came on the road he noticed some people shouting "Sir".. he immediately stopped the vehicle came out heard their grievances and took their petitions. He assured them that he would look into their problems.

