AP CM YS Jagan to launch YSR Zero Interest loan scheme on April 24 to help DWCRA Women Associations

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has provided good news to the DWCRA associations. The government, which had earlier announced that it would offer interest-free loans to DWCRA women associations under YSR zero interest scheme has finalised the date.

The government has decided to deposit Rs 1,400 crore into the accounts of the DWCRA societies and self-help groups under the scheme on April 24 which will benefit more than 90 lakh, women, in 8.78 lakh DWCRA societies. In addition, the AP government has decided to pay the full fee reimbursement amount to benefit 11.50 lakh poor students in the state.

CM YS Jagan has ordered officials to release the funds next Monday. The funds are due to be released on the 27th of this month. Earlier, the government announced that it would deposit the amount in mother's accounts for every three months. To this extent, the fee reimbursement amount will be credited to the accounts of the mothers of students.

YSR Zero Interest Loans scheme was the prestigious scheme of late CM Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. However, it was neglected by the then government subsequently the YS Jagan government would be reviving it from April 24.