AP Collectors' Meeting Highlights P-4 Initiative and District Action Plans
The Andhra Pradesh collectors meeting met on second day had focused on the P-4 (Public Private People's Partnership) initiative addressing district-wise action plans and addressed pressing issues faced by local governments.
The meeting commenced with presentations from the Collectors representing the Zone 1 districts, which include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Each Collector articulated their respective plans, highlighting key strategies aimed at enhancing public services and fostering better collaboration between sectors.
Following the presentations by the district Collectors, remarks and insights were provided by the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the Ministers of the respective districts, and Zonal Officers. Their feedback aimed to refine the action plans presented and deepen the understanding of the collaboration necessary to tackle district-specific challenges.
The discussion concluded with a consensus on the importance of effectively implementing the P-4 model to drive sustainable development and improve the welfare of the communities across the zones.