AP Congress Committee working president N Tulasi Reddy alleges that Jungle rule is implementing in the state

Kadapa: Ap Congress Committee working president N Tulasi Reddy has alleged that YSR Congress government is responsble for implementing jungle rule in the state.

Addressing the party functionaries here on Sunday the congress leader said that it is unfortunate YSR Congress government least bothered over addressing the problems even as people suffering on various issues including farmers hit to the roads for the last 25 days in protest against shifting capital to Visakhapatnam.

He said that on other side BJP lead NDA government is encouraging communal violence by the way of gaining political advantage. He said in this circumstances this is high time for functionaries to construct strong agitations against anti people polacies of central and state governments.

On this occassion party leaders facilitated Tulasi Reddy in a grand note for owning crucial post in the party. Party leaders Nazir Basha and others were present.