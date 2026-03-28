AP crosses One cr course completions

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the State has emerged as a national benchmark in capacity building under Mission Karmayogi, highlighting its technology-driven approach to governance training.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh has crossed over one crore course completions on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, demonstrating how digital learning can translate into improved governance outcomes.

Building on this progress, he called on all departments to take the next step in strengthening administrative capabilities. As part of this effort, the State will observe ‘Sadhana Saptah’ - National Learning Week - from April 2 to 8, 2026.

Naidu said the initiative aims to enhance skills and institutional capacity among government employees, urging active participation across departments. He emphasised that employees should complete the mandatory artificial intelligence course as part of the State’s push towards future-ready governance.

Describing it as an opportunity to deepen capabilities and improve public service delivery, the Chief Minister called for collective participation to strengthen governance systems and outcomes.

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