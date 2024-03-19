AP CS Jawahar Reddy directs officials to enforce MCC strictly in AP

The Chief Secretary Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy has directed the government administration to enforce the code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state. In a meeting held at the Velagapudi state secretariat, State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena discussed the implementation of the election code of conduct with secretaries, chief secretaries, and special chief secretaries.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary ordered all departments to strictly adhere to the code of conduct for elections throughout the state. He emphasized the immediate removal of photos, audios, and videos related to public representatives from government websites, as well as the removal of photos and flexi of public representatives in government offices at all levels. Additionally, all political advertisements on government properties were instructed to be taken down.



Dr. Jawahar Reddy made it clear that any complaints regarding violations of the election code of conduct should be addressed promptly by taking appropriate action. He warned that government employees participating in campaign activities of parties will be investigated and face strict consequences as per election rules. Furthermore, all officers were urged to follow the guidelines set by the Central Election Commission for the implementation of the code of conduct and increase their awareness to ensure full compliance.

State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena explained the guidelines issued by the Central Election Commission, emphasizing the ban on announcing new schemes after the election schedule is published and the code of conduct comes into effect. He stated that there is a prohibition on new projects, schemes, concessions, grants, guarantees, and foundation stones despite budget provisions. However, the release of funds for completed works and distribution of various types of finchans are permitted. Meena also clarified that work orders should not be undertaken without work already initiated at the departmental level.

In conclusion, the Chief Secretary and the State Chief Electoral Officer highlighted the importance of strict adherence to the election code of conduct and the implications of non-compliance. They urged all secretaries to submit reports in a special format provided by the CEO regarding the implementation of the code of conduct for elections.