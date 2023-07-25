AP CS Jawahar Reddy holds meeting on Adudam Andhra, says arrangements on for matches

Chief Secretary Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy has announced that as part of the 'Adudham Andhra' program, approximately three lakh matches will be organized from the village level to the state level. He stated that all necessary arrangements are being made for the successful conduct of these matches. A state-level apex committee meeting was recently held at the Chief Secretary's camp office to discuss the 'Adudham Andhra' programme.



Dr. Jawahar Reddy mentioned that starting from October 2, around three lakh matches in sports such as cricket, badminton, volleyball, kabaddi, and kho kho will be organized under the 'Adudham Andhra' initiative. Additionally, events like a 3k marathon, yoga, and tennycoit will also be included.

The Chief Secretary further explained that cash incentives will be awarded to the winners at different levels. At the constituency level, the first, second, and third winners of cricket, volleyball, kabaddi, and kho kho will receive Rs 35,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 5,000 respectively. At the district level, the winners will be awarded Rs 60,000, Rs 30,000, and Rs 10,000 respectively. At the state level, the first, second, and third winners will receive Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh respectively.

Notable sportspersons such as Ambati Rayudu, Karanam Malleshwari, PV Sindhu, D. Harika, Srikanth, and V. Jyoti Surekha are expected to be announced as ambassadors and partners for the program. The meeting also discussed the sports policy for the period 2023-2028, with the participation of State Youth Workers, Chief Secretary of the Sports Department Vanimohan, Chief Secretary of the State Education Department Praveen Prakash, SAP MD Harshavardhan, Commissioner of BC Welfare Department Arjuna Rao, and Director of Tribal Welfare Department Murali.