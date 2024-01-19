Live
- Paritala Sriram flays YSRCP, says govt. ignored SCs and STs
- CPI-M defends Vijayan, his daughter against ROC findings
- YS Jagan inaugurates Dr BR Ambedkar statue, dedicates it to nation
- Paytm registers bumper operating revenue uptick of 38% YoY, PAT improves by Rs 170cr YoY
- Supreme Court grants medical bail to Kerala CM's ex-aide Sivasankar in Life Mission case
- Elon Musk's X rolling out audio, video calls for Android users
- Mangaluru International Airport Clinches Top Honour at Wings India 2024
- Under-Construction School Building Collapses in Anekal
- Naresh completes 50 years in showbiz, feels lucky
- Shivaji launches ‘Market Mahalakshmi’ title poster
Just In
AP CS offers prayers
The Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy participated in the Abhisheka seva of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Friday and also offered prayers in Tiruchanoor temple.
Tirumala: The Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy participated in the Abhisheka seva of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Friday and also offered prayers in Tiruchanoor temple.
After darshan of Srivaru, the Vedic scholars offered Vedaseervachanam in Ranganayakula Mandapam.
The Additional EO(FAC) Veerabrahmam presented Theertha Prasadams to the dignitary.
Deputy EO Harindranath, VGO Giridhar Rao, Reception OSD Ramakrishna and others participated in this program.
Darshan of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru in Tiruchanur
After the darshan of Tirumala Srivaru, the CS offered prayers to Sri Padmavati Devi in Tiruchanoor followed by Vedaseervachanam and presentation of Seshavastram.
Temple Deputy EO Govindarajan, VGO Bali Reddy, Superintendent Srivani and others participated in this program.