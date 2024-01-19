  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP CS offers prayers

The Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy participated in the Abhisheka seva of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Friday and also offered prayers in Tiruchanoor temple.

After darshan of Srivaru, the Vedic scholars offered Vedaseervachanam in Ranganayakula Mandapam.

The Additional EO(FAC) Veerabrahmam presented Theertha Prasadams to the dignitary.

Deputy EO Harindranath, VGO Giridhar Rao, Reception OSD Ramakrishna and others participated in this program.

Darshan of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru in Tiruchanur

After the darshan of Tirumala Srivaru, the CS offered prayers to Sri Padmavati Devi in Tiruchanoor followed by Vedaseervachanam and presentation of Seshavastram.

Temple Deputy EO Govindarajan, VGO Bali Reddy, Superintendent Srivani and others participated in this program.

