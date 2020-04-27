AP Deputy CM Amzath Basha sees dip in corona positive cases in Kadapa

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that due to implementation of precautionary measures coronavirus is under control in the district.



Speaking in the review meeting with municipal officials, here on Monday, the deputy CM said that only six positive cases were reported in Kadapa city while five were discharged after multiple tests produced negative results and remaining one person, who also tested negative, will be discharged shortly, he said.

Amzath Basha urged the fellow Muslims to offer prayers at their homes instead of gathering at mosques. He said that as per the government orders, only five persons including Moujans, Imams and religious priests were allowed into the mosques during Ramzan month.

He said that following directions of the government five varieties of fruits kit each worth Rs 100 would be distributed to the poor at free of cost in Kadapa city soon. Kadapa RDO Malola, Municipal Commissioner Lavanna, city DSP Suryanarayana and others were present.