AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Receives Warm Welcome at Rajahmundry Airport

State Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan reached Rajahmundry by flight on Monday morning.

He received a warm welcome at Madhurapudi Airport. State Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, District Collector P. Prasanthi, MLA Bathula Balarama Krishna, SP P. Jagadeesh, Joint Collector N. Tej Bharat, RDO A. Chaitra Varshini and others welcomed.