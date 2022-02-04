AP DGP Gautam Sawang meets CM YS Jagan, briefs over 'Chalo Vijayawada' issue

DGP Gautam Sawang met AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday. During the meeting which lasted for about half an hour, it was learned that most of the discussion was on the topic of Chalo Vijayawada. It is learned that the Chief Minister has questioned the DGP on the success of the workers' struggle despite the arrests and restrictions. Similarly, the chief minister is said to have questioned DGP over the police cooperation with employees.

The situation was different from what the police have expected as the BRTS road, about 4 km long, was filled with employees within minutes. It is learned that the CM has asked the DGP for an explanation on how all these developments took place. The government has received complaints that the intelligence system has failed to predict the arrival of employees. It is learned that the CM also discussed the functioning of the intelligence and surveillance system.

It is learned that the DGP briefed the CM on the efforts made by the police to stop Chalo Vijayawada and the steps taken. The Chief Minister pointed out that the protest of the employees could not be stopped as the employees were coming in disguise and reaching Vijayawada earlier and staying there. It is learned that the CM has made several suggestions to the DGP on how to deal with such matters in the future.