AP DGP Gautam Sawang orders probe into Srikakulam accident, express condolences to kin of victims

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang said the death of four AR policemen in a road accident in Srikakulam is a huge loss to their police and families as well. He expressed shock over the incident and said ARSI, two head constables, and a constable were killed in the accident. He directed Range DIG, SP to reach the spot immediately and take immediate relief measures.



However, orders have been issued to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and provide details. He expressed profound sympathy to the family members of the deceased and announced that police and government will lend their support to the families of the victims. It is learned that the accident took place while the body of an Army jawan who died in Kolkata was being handed over to his family members.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was shocked over the death of AR policemen in the accident and expressed profound sympathy to the families of the deceased.



The fatal road accident took place in Srikakulam district on Monday where four AR constables travelling in a bolero vehicle were killed after a lorry collides on the national highway at Palasa mandal.