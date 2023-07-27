Live
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
- Mega Prince Varun Tej, Karuna Kumar, Vyra Entertainments Pan India Movie #VT14 Titled Matka, Launched Grandly With Pooja Ceremony
Just In
'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
AP DGP Rajendranath admits to missing of 26,000 women in AP
Informs that according to the NCRB report, 26,000 women are reported to have disappeared and 23,000 of the missing women have already been identified
Amaravati: The statement made by the Central government in Parliament that 26,000 women have disappeared in AP is causing a stir. AP DGP Rajendranath Reddy responded in this context. According to the NCRB report, 26,000 women are reported to have disappeared and 23,000 of the missing women have already been identified, he said.
He said that the police department is working to identify the rest. It has been revealed that they disappeared due to various reasons. He said that some people are spreading false information that 30,000 people have disappeared.
The DGP said that it is not appropriate to link any incident in the State with ganja. He said that all measures are being taken to prevent ganja supply in the State. He said that 7,000 acres of ganja was destroyed in Visakhapatnam agency last year.
He informed check posts have been set up to prevent the transportation of ganja from Visakhapatnam to other areas. At present ganja is being transported from Odisha instead of Visakhapatnam, he informed. He said that special measures have been taken to reduce the crime rate in Andhra Pradesh.