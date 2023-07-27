AP DGP Rajendranath admits to missing of 26,000 women in AP

Amaravati: The statement made by the Central government in Parliament that 26,000 women have disappeared in AP is causing a stir. AP DGP Rajendranath Reddy responded in this context. According to the NCRB report, 26,000 women are reported to have disappeared and 23,000 of the missing women have already been identified, he said.



He said that the police department is working to identify the rest. It has been revealed that they disappeared due to various reasons. He said that some people are spreading false information that 30,000 people have disappeared.

The DGP said that it is not appropriate to link any incident in the State with ganja. He said that all measures are being taken to prevent ganja supply in the State. He said that 7,000 acres of ganja was destroyed in Visakhapatnam agency last year.

He informed check posts have been set up to prevent the transportation of ganja from Visakhapatnam to other areas. At present ganja is being transported from Odisha instead of Visakhapatnam, he informed. He said that special measures have been taken to reduce the crime rate in Andhra Pradesh.