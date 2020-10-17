AP EAMCET 2020 counselling to begin from October 23

The AP EAMCET 2020 Counselling process for admissions into Engineering and Pharmacy courses will start from the 23rd of this month. Convener of Admissions, Special Commissioner of Technical Education MM Nayak released the notification of BE, BTech and Pharmacy admissions on Friday. Eligible students (MPC stream) can participate in this web counseling. As per the fee particulars, OC and BC candidates have to pay Rs. 1,200 and SC and ST candidates will have to pay online processing fee of Rs. 600 and participate in counseling. The processing fee can be paid from the 23rd of this month through http://apeamcet.nic.in.

Here is the process of the counselling

The printout should be taken after paying the online fee. In case of failure due to technical reasons during payment of processing fee, it is necessary to pay again and take a printout. The money first paid will be credited to their account.

After payment of the processing fee, the registration number and login ID number details will be sent to the mobile number mentioned in the online application. If such information is received, the data verification of the certificates is complete. If incomplete, the message will be appeared stating to check the certificates at the helpline centers. After completing the verification, you need to create a password with the login ID and enter the following web options.

The certification verification will be held from 23rd to 27th of this month followed by web‌ options registration while the seat allocation dates will be announced next. The certificate verification for Physically Challenged, Sports persons, NCC, Anglo Indian candidates will be conducted at Government Polytechnic College near Vijayawada Benz Circle from 9 am onwards and CAP (Children of Armed Personnel) candidates can go to the helpline centers of Government Polytechnic Colleges in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati for the examination of certificates.