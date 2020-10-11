AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020 to be out from October 14, Counseling‌ schedule soon

AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020: It is learnt that the AP EAMCET results were released yesterday (October 10). However, the ranks were issued for the candidates who have passed the intermediate examinations conducted in March while those who have applied for the Advance Supplementary Examinations in those examinations will be declared ranks in the second list.

The Board of Higher Education has directed the students of CBSE, ICSC and other boards to submit their 12th class certificates and issued a special proforma in this regard. Marks have to be uploaded accordingly. Ranks are then announced to them based on the marks obtained in EAMCET. However, the government announced that all of them had passed the advance supplementary examinations due to COVID. Although all these students have passed the Inter, only those who have obtained the minimum qualifying marks in the EAMCET will be assigned a rank based on the Inter marks.

It is revealed that the board would consider the next list ranks while keeping the announced ranks intact. Students from other boards will be given similar ranks. Higher education officials explained that the list of second ranks of EAMCET will be released soon and counselling dates will also be released soon.

Going by the results released yesterday, 2,73,588 people applied for EAMCET and 2,32,811 people attended the exam. Of these, 2,02,682 (87.05 per cent) passed. 1,33,066 (84.78 per cent) out of 1,56,953 passed in Engineering and 69,616 (91.77 per cent) out of 75,858 in Agri Medical.



Vavilapalli Sainath, a student from Visakhapatnam, secured first rank in the EAMCET Engineering category, while Gutti Chaitanya Sindhu from Guntur secured first rank in the Agri and Medical sections. Telangana students achieved 5 ranks in Engineering and 2 ranks in Agri Medical in the top ten ranks.

