AP EAPCET 2023 applications increases, exam dates extended for a day

A huge number of applications have been received for the AP EAPCET-2023 which is conducted for admission in engineering, agriculture and pharmaceutical courses in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Applications received by April 15 without any late fee exceeded the number of applications received last year. As of May 2 (Tuesday), the number of applications has reached 3,37,500. Higher education council sources claim that this time, applications have increased by 12 percent compared to last year.



Last year, with a penalty fee of Rs 10,000, the total number of applications received was only up to 2.90 lakh by the last deadline. BSc Nursing seats will also be filled from the academic year 2023-24 on the basis of EAPCET ranks. Due to this, applications for the EAPCET are increasing.



While the deadline is 5th of this month with a late fee of Rs.1000, it is possible to apply till May 12 with a late fee of Rs.5 thousand and till May 14 with a late fee of Rs.10,000 and the officials suggest that those who have not applied till now should apply immediately instead of waiting for the last day.



Initially, the authorities thought that the EAPCET exams should be conducted online in two sessions per day from May 15 to 18, but due to the increase in the number of applications, even after adjusting the number of students to the number of computers set up to write the exam, there are still thousands of candidates remaining. At this juncture, the Board of Higher Education has taken a decision to extend the exams for one more day. With this, the EAPCET engineering stream exams will be conducted from May 15 to 19 while Agriculture and Pharmacy stream exams will be held on May 22 and 23.