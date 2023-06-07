AP EAPCET 2023 results are likely to be released in the next week

The JNTU Anantapur is likely to release the results of the AP EAPCET-2023 examination conducted for admissions into Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses in the next week. The EAPCET Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy said in a statement on Monday that the results will be released on June 12.



While the engineering entrance exams were held from May 15 to 19, Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance exams were conducted on the 22nd and 23rd. About 93.38 percent of students appeared for the EAPCET exams conducted in two sessions per day with 2,24,724 students appeared in the engineering department and 90,573 students appeared in the pharmacy and agriculture departments respectively.

The preliminary answer keys for these exams have already been released. The final answer key will be prepared after considering the objections raised on the preliminary answer key. Along with the results, the final answer key will also be released. The counseling schedule will also be released one or two days after the results.