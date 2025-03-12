AP EAPCET 2025 Notification Released: Key Dates and Details Announced

The State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially announced the notification for the AP State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2025, paving the way for admissions to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy for the academic year 2025-26.

The entrance examination, which will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), is a crucial gateway for aspiring students seeking admission to various professional colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can apply online starting from March 15, 2025, with the application window remaining open until April 24, 2025, without any late fee.

The EAPCET 2025 exams are scheduled to take place online between May 19 and May 27, 2025. The examination for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be held on May 19 and 20, while the Engineering course examinations will be conducted from May 21 to May 27.

Further details regarding educational qualifications, application deadlines for late submissions, and the exam syllabus will be provided following the release of a comprehensive notification. Interested candidates are advised to stay informed as important updates become available.