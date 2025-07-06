AP EAPCET Counselling for engineering and pharmacy admissions begins July 7

The counselling for the Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses for the 2025-26 academic year in government and private colleges across Andhra Pradesh is set to commence on Monday, July 7.

The counselling schedule has been officially released, with registrations and fee payments taking place from July 7 to July 16. Certificate verification will occur until July 17. The registration period for EAPCET web options, during which students can select their preferred engineering and pharmacy colleges, will run from July 13 to July 18. A window for changing web options will be available on July 19.

Seat allocations are scheduled for July 22, followed by self-reporting from July 23 to July 26. Classes are scheduled to commence on August 4, 2025.

It is worth noting that the initial schedule indicated that web counselling registrations were to begin on July 10, but this has now been moved to July 13. Additionally, the announcement of admissions has been postponed to Sunday instead of the previously planned Saturday. The Higher Education Council has adjusted the registration timetable for web options due to delays in recognition approvals for several engineering colleges.