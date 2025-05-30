Live
AP EAPCET Engineering Stream Answer Key Released, results likely on June 14
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has announced the release of the answer key for the Engineering Stream of the EAPCET examination.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has announced the release of the answer key for the Engineering Stream of the EAPCET examination. This comes alongside the master question paper and response sheets, now accessible on the official council website. Candidates have until 30 May to submit any objections regarding the answer key, which will be reviewed before the final version is published.
The AP EAPCET-2025 examinations, conducted by JNTUK Kakinada, took place from 19 to 27 May at various centres across the state. Notably, the Agriculture and Pharmacy exams were held on 19 and 20 May, with the Engineering department exams taking place online from 21 to 27 May. The preliminary answer key for the Agriculture and Pharmacy exams was released on 27 May; however, the objection period for these subjects has already closed. Results will be announced following the finalisation of the answer key. As per the schedule, the AP EAPCET 2025 results will be released on June 14th.