AP EAPCET results 2021: Agriculture and Pharmacy stream results declared, check here

AP EAPCET results 2021: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Joint Entrance Test (AP EAPCET-2021) results were released on Tuesday. While the results of the engineering stream have already been revealed last week, the latest results of agriculture and pharmacy have been revealed today. The results were released by state education minister Adimulapu Suresh at the Higher Education Council office in Mangalagiri.

The candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to visit the official website of AP EAPCET sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET — to check the results and download the rank card

Meanwhile, of the 83,822 students who applied for admission in the agriculture and pharmacy departments, 78,066 appeared for the exams and 72,488 (92.85 percent) students were qualified as said by the minister.

Minister Adimulapu Suresh announced the top ranks where Chandam Vishnu Vivek of Korokonda in East Godavari district had bagged the first rank, Srinivasa Karthikeya of Anantpur second, Bollineni Vishwas Rao of Hanumakonda third, Gajjala Samihanreddy of Kookatpalli in Hyderabad and Kasa Lahari of Pragati Nagar ranked fourth and fifth respectively.