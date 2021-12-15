AP ECET Counselling 2021 - Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Released Today on ecet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ECET Counselling 2021: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET Counselling 2021 is being conducted for lateral entry admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses. Since the final phase of counselling is ongoing, the result of the allocation of seats for that will be announced today, December 15, 2021. Candidates registered for this will be able to check the order of allocation on the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ECET Counselling 2021 is likely to end after this final phase. Candidates should note that the seat assignment order was initially supposed to be posted yesterday, December 14, 2021. However, due to some administrative reasons, a notification about the statement of results was delayed until today.

Candidates are advised to keep their ECET room ticket number along with their date of birth handy to verify the order of seating assignments. The steps on how to verify have also been shared here for quick reference.

AP ECET Counselling 2021: How to verify the allocation of seats

- To check the order of allocation of the finals, candidates should visit the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

- On the home page, click on the link that says "Final Phase Allotment Letter Released."

- Alternatively, candidates can click the direct link here to verify the AP ECET Counselling 2021 seat allotment.

- Enter your login details such as hallway entry number, date of birth, or whatever else is requested.

- Your AP ECET Counselling 2021 seat allotment order will be displayed on your screen.

- Download and print a copy to continue the admissions process.

- Candidates will also have the option to Report Online after the seat allotment result is posted. You should also note that APSCHE has not reported anything about other rounds of admissions. Keep a check here and on the official website for updates on AP ECET Counselling 2021.