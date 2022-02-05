AP employees problems will be resolved by today evening, says Botsa Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the talks were held with government employees on Friday in a positive atmosphere. He told the media that he would discuss with the unions again from Saturday afternoon and hoped there will be a solution to the problem today.



He said that the employees had objected to the recovery of IR from the salaries of the employees after the fitment and HRA slabs. The minister said all these will be discussed and reiterated that it is a friendly government. He announced that he would bring the issues of Friday's discussions to the attention of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that he would take a positive decision on the issues of the employees and strive for resolving their issues.

The unions on Friday pointed out that the Committee of Ministers has responded positively to some of the key issues they are seeking and made it clear that negotiations were going on to succeed. The committee of ministers said it was trying to rectify employee dissatisfaction and would make a final decision in line with the aspirations of employees by Saturday. The Committee of Ministers told the unions that they were positive about the HRA and IR recovery issues.