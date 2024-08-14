AP energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar urges public to avail PM - Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

In a significant move to promote renewable energy, the Hon’ble Minister for Energy, Sri Gottipati Ravi Kumar, has directed Andhra Pradesh Power Utilities to implement the Government of India scheme “PM - SURYA GHAR: MUFT BIJLI YOJANA” on a large scale. The initiative aims to install rooftop solar plants in one crore households, ensuring free or low-cost electricity for up to 300 units per month.

At a meeting with APEPDCL, Minister Ravi Kumar released promotional materials for the scheme, highlighting a substantial financial outlay of Rs. 75,021 Crore. He emphasized the initiative’s potential to enhance local economies, generate employment, and improve energy security for residents.

The Energy Minister encouraged all electricity consumers to participate in the scheme, which offers subsidies for solar panel installations and low-interest loan facilities without collateral. "This initiative helps to reduce carbon emissions, conserve the environment, and save natural resources for future generations," he stated.

The Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL, Sri I Prudhvi Tej, detailed the implementation process, explaining that eligible consumers with valid customer service numbers can avail benefits through the PM Suryaghar portal. He reported progress on the PMSG portal with a total of 149,216 registrations, 10,493 applications submitted, and 723 solar installations completed, totaling a capacity of 2,783.37 KW.

APEPDCL is committed to raising awareness about the scheme through workshops, awareness programs, and the appointment of nodal officers for effective monitoring. The utility plans to conduct district and circle-level campaigns to promote the benefits of the PM Suryaghar scheme, ensuring widespread consumer participation across the state.

With a focus on green energy and sustainability, Andhra Pradesh is set to take significant strides toward meeting its renewable energy targets, contributing to India’s goal of achieving 500 GW of installed electric capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030