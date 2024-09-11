AP faces another impending threat

Vijayawada: While the floodwater in Vijayawada receded and the government is making all-out efforts to help the victims by trying to see that insurance claims for repairs to damaged vehicles and electronic equipment or damages to the houses were settled fast, the deep depression in north coastal Andhra is causing concern.

Many rivers like Nagavalli and Vamsadhara are in a spate, the water levels in River Godavari at Khammam is rising causing concern to Andhra Pradesh. The authorities in AP have issued a second warning and are keeping their fingers crossed.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been closely monitoring the situation, held a teleconference with all the District Collectors and asked them to be prepared to meet any eventuality. He has decided to visit the north coastal areas on Wednesday.

East Godavari district Collector P Prashanthi on Tuesday issued a flood alert to people living in low-lying areas following heavy water inflows into the Godavari river.

The Dowleswaram Barrage near Rajahmundry is expected to receive up to 12 to 13 lakh cusecs of water by Wednesday morning.

She also said immersion of Ganesha idols in the river will not be allowed. The collector noted that the idols must be handed over to the district officials stationed at various ghats for the immersion. Given huge inflows, Konaseema and Kakinada district administrations have set up control room numbers.

The North Andhra region received heavy rainfall in the past two days while an overflowing Yeleru canal has flooded NH No 216 between Pithapuram and Gollaprolu in the Kakinada district.

In Kakinada district, nearly 86 villages in 10 mandals have been inundated and about 25,000 acres of crops have been submerged in Yeleswaram and Kiralampudi mandals. Villages like Rajapalem, S Timmapuram and Gopalapatnam are underwater. People from these villages have been shifted to 35 relief camps and arrangements for food and water have been made. MLA Jyotula Nehru went to these affected villages in a tractor to monitor the relief operations.