AP gets 4 street food hubs

Tirupati : Tirupati witnessed a pivotal training and awareness programme on Sunday aimed at ensuring street food vendors and FBOs provide clean and safe food to the public. Organised jointly by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Andhra Pradesh Food Safety Standards Department, the event was held at the Tirupati Collectorate. Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav addressed the vendors and Food Business Operators (FBOs), emphasising their responsibility to deliver unadulterated and hygienic food. He noted that this initiative is part of India’s Amrit Kaal, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on capacity building for vendors to enhance public health standards.

As part of the Project Clean Street Food initiative, the minister highlighted the establishment of 100 street food hubs across the country, with Andhra Pradesh securing four hubs in Kadapa, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. These hubs aim to ensure hygienic and high-quality food for consumers, supported by training and registration initiatives for vendors.

Jadhav also announced that the government has waived the Rs 100 registration fee for street vendors applying for licenses online, making the process entirely free. He urged the vendors to take advantage of the PM-SVANidhi scheme under Atma Nirbhar Bharat for financial support and growth in their businesses. Banks, he emphasised, should extend cooperation to help small vendors achieve economic stability.

During the event, the minister interacted directly with the participants, addressing their concerns and engaging in group discussions. FSSAI South Regional Director Pancham, AP Joint Food Controller N Poornachandra Rao, Telangana Deputy Director Balu Naik, Tirupati Revenue Officer Narasimhulu, Assistant Food Controller Venkateswara Rao, trainer Dr Anjaneyulu, and food safety officers Maddileti, Jagadish and Narmada were present.