AP GIS 2023: Nitin Gadkari assures of strengthening road connectivity in Andhra Pradesh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed the Global Investors Summit-2023 in Vizag. He said that road connectivity is crucial for the industrial growth of AP and assured that road connectivity with ports will be strengthened.

He said that reducing the cost of logistics is very important for industries and revealed that three industrial corridors are coming up in AP. Gadkari said that Rs. 20,000 crores will be allocated to increase road connectivity in the state.

Also, Gadkari mentioned that the fisheries industry has become very important in AP and announced that it is ready to set up multi-modal logistics parks in the state with 50-50 partnership. He said that there are plenty of opportunities in the field of manufacturing electric vehicles and clarified that environment-friendly vehicles are the future.

Assuring complete cooperation from the Centre to AP, Nitin Gadkari said AP is one of the important states of the country. He said that the Center will provide full support for the development of AP and assured that AP National Highways will be further developed.