AP gives nod to Vedanta for onshore drilling in Krishna dist

Vijayawada: The state government issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Vedanta Limited’s Cairn Oil & Gas division for drilling 20 onshore oil and gas wells in Krishna district marking a regulatory green light for hydrocarbon development while imposing strict safeguards to protect irrigation infrastructure.

The approval relates to Vedanta’s block (KG/ONDSF/KAZA/2018) in the Machilipatnam division, where the company had proposed drilling at 35 locations. Following technical scrutiny by the water resources department, 15 of these sites were found to be close to canals and drainage networks and were directed to be relocated. The remaining 20 locations, all situated more than 500 metres away from irrigation canals, were cleared.

The decision follows assessments by the chief engineer of the Krishna Delta System and the engineer-in-chief (Irrigation), who flagged the sensitivity of the Bandar Canal and the wider Krishna Delta canal network that passes through the project area. The NOC has been issued strictly from an irrigation standpoint and is temporary in nature, officials said.

Under the conditions imposed, Vedanta is prohibited from undertaking any drilling or construction activity within 500 metres of canals or drains and is barred from drawing water from surface sources such as canals, reservoirs or ponds. Any contamination of surface or groundwater, including through runoff, effluents or drilling waste, will result in immediate cancellation of the clearance.

The company has proposed using groundwater for operations, which will require separate approval under the Andhra Pradesh Water, Land and Trees Act (APWALTA). All drilling waste, effluents and mud must be treated in line with pollution control and environmental norms, while vibration-generating activities will be monitored to prevent damage to canal embankments.

The water resources department has retained the right to inspect the project site without notice and to suspend operations in case of non-compliance. Vedanta will also be required to obtain permissions from district authorities to address potential law-and-order or public objection issues.