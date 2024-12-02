AP Government Cracks Down on Liquor Shops Violating MRP

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a serious stance against liquor shops selling alcohol above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP). Strict measures are being prepared to penalize establishments found guilty of overcharging.

As per the new directives, a fine of ₹5 lakh will be imposed on liquor shops found selling alcohol at prices higher than the MRP. In cases of repeated violations, the bar or liquor shop's license will be canceled.

The government aims to ensure transparency and protect consumers from exploitation. Enforcement teams are expected to intensify inspections across the state to identify and take action against violators. These measures underscore the state's commitment to maintaining fairness in the sale of alcoholic beverages.