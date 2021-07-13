AP Government employees seek release of dearness allowances arrears

Srikakulam: AP Government Employees Association (APGEA) leaders and members are planning to put pressure on government stage wise to get their pending issues resolved.

According to a press release here on Monday, APGEA district general secretary Alikana Rajeswari, they are planning to build up pressure on the government from all its district units through local Ministers, MLAs and MLCs.

They are demanding implementation of assurances made by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra before the general elections as a Leader of Opposition.

They are demanding implementation of old-age pension scheme (OPS) as the contributory pension scheme (CPS) failed to provide security to retired employees.

They are also seeking payment of five dearness allowances (DA) out of pending seven DAs. The APGEA representatives asked the government to provide facilities to the physically challenged employees at workplaces to enable them to perform well as per the Government of India guide lines.

The leaders of APGEA requested the government to lift ban on general transfers and also for appointment of pay revision commission (PRC) in the wake of prevailing inflation.

"APGEA State president K R Suryanarayana and general secretary G Askara Rao met the Chief Secretary and discussed the issues with him. In the districts we are going to represent our issues to local Ministers,

MLAs and MLCs," said APGEA district general secretary Alikana Rajeswari.