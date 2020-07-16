AP Government gave false report to NHRC on Anna Canteens: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Amaravati: TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu criticised that the State government gave false information to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) by saying that Anna Canteens have not been closed down in Andhra Pradesh, in a statement on Thursday.

Ramakrishnudu said the government was not only betraying the poor workers, daily wage coolies and others but also the national level Constitutional institutions like the NHRC.

The ruling party was insensitive and indifferent to the need for ensuring justice to the poorer sections with whose votes it came to power.

He pointed out that by not releasing funds, the Jagan regime has caused the Anna Canteens to shut down. This was despite the fact that the Canteens served food at just Rs. 5 to poor workers. Just like Praja Vedika, the Anna Canteens project was also demolished in the State.

Ramakrishnudu condemned the attack by YSRCP leaders on a Dalit judge which reflected absence of security to the weaker sections under the autocratic and oppressive Jagan rule. It was clear that the Chittoor-based YSRCP leaders were behind the attack on the judge, he added. It was nothing but an attack on the judiciary. But, the AP police were not filing a case based on the complaint given by the judge. There was no securrity to the common man when a judge was himself facing such victimisation, Ramakrishnudu added. A thorough and unbiased probe should be held, he demanded.