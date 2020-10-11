AP Government gives nod for teacher transfers

Vijayawada: In a good news teachers working in the Zilla Parishad and government schools, the state government has given a nod for transfers of teachers. Thousands of teachers all over the state have been eagerly waiting for transfers as they have been pending for more than two years.

The education department may start the web-counselling for the transfer of teachers if it gets orders from the higher authorities. Teachers, who completed eight years of service in school must be transferred as per the government norms. Thousands of teachers working in primary, upper primary and high schools are eagerly waiting for the nod from the government for the transfers as they had completed eight years in one school.

Teachers with minimum service of two years in one school are also eligible for the transfers within the district. Seniority plays an important role in the transfers. Besides, additional marks will be given for spouse transfers and other factors.

Democratic Teachers Federation (DTF) honorary president P Krishnaiah said thousands of teachers working across the state will be benefitted with the transfer orders. Due to various reasons like model code of conduct and other administrative issues, the government has not transferred teachers for more than two years.

It is expected that online transfers will be made as it is an easy process. The state government has almost completed the distribution of textbooks, uniforms, shoes, school bags under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka. Teachers are already attending the schools for admissions and other activities.

The teacher union leaders feel it is the correct time for the transfers and everything goes as per the norms, thousands of teachers in the state will be transferred within the district. This transfer orders will not be applicable to municipal, municipal corporation schools, said S Ramakrishna, vice-chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Federation.