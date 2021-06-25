AP Government gives priority to development of temples, says Minister Suresh

Ongole: Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that the government is giving priority to the development of the temples in the State. He participated in the oath-taking ceremony of the executive committee of Tirumalanatha Swamy temple at Rajampalli village of Peddaraveedu mandal on Thursday.

Speaking at the programme, the Minister said that the government is focusing on the priorities and necessities of the local people and trying to act accordingly. He informed that they have prepared proposals to complete the repairs and development works of the temple at a cost of Rs 1 crore and submitted the same to the Endowments Minister.

He said that they are constructing the medical college at Markapur, a super speciality hospital for tribal people at Dornala, upgrading the CHC in Yerragondapalem into a 100-bed area hospital.

He added that they are also constructing colonies to the Veligonda project oustees in a valuable land. He said that the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing all welfare schemes even though the state is struggling economically in the present Corona times.

Responding to the request of the Minister over the pending third package works of National Highway 565, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that he knows the issue and already taken the matter to the central government. He added that he will continue to strive for the public in the district and assured that a favourable decision is expected on NH 565 works in the next month.

The Markapuram MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy, Magunta Raghava Reddy, former Markapur MLA Janke Venkata Reddy, sarpanch ErvaAlluramma, Peddaraveedu YSRCP convenor P Krishnareddy, former ZPTC D Venkata Reddy, temple authorities and others also participated in the programme.