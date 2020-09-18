AP government invites tenders to set up 6000 MW power plant for free electricity scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken another crucial step to effectively implement the 'YSR Free Electricity' scheme, which provides 9 hours of free electricity per day, for another 30 years. It has started the tender process for setting up of 10 thousand MW solar power plants specially undertaken for this scheme.

In the first phase, tenders are being called for 6,050 MW in Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Prakasam and Kurnool districts, Green Energy Corporation said in a statement on Thursday. The tender documents were sent for judicial preview without any manipulation. The tenders held under the supervision of Andhra Pradesh Green Energy Corporation is available to everyone in the judicial preview website www.judicialpreview.ap.gov.in.



AP Green Energy Corporation Ltd. said that people, contractors and experts can look into these and send the necessary advice and suggestions to apjudicialpreview@gmail.com' or to website within 25th of this month. Tenders for the works will be called after the judicial preview.

