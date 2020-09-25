AP government plans to set up a furniture park in 1,500 acres near Sri City in Nellore

As part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the central government headed by prime minister Narendra Modi has issued various sops for furniture manufacturing companies. The Union Ministry of Commerce has announced that it is ready to reduce tariffs on expensive imports from abroad and promote the furniture manufacturing sector domestically.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, the government of Andhra Pradesh is all set to set up a Furniture Park in the state. The government has come forward to set up a furniture park in Nellore district covering an area of ​​1500 acres. Godrej, a leading domestic manufacturer, seems to have come up with the idea, as it is already in talks with a number of companies to invest in manufacturing of furniture business.



The furniture park will give a boost to the manufacturing sector and improve opportunities locally. As the furniture sales of a few lakhs of crores of rupees are going on every day in the international market. It is in this context, the Union Ministry of Commerce has identified the possibility of increasing its shareholding and come forward to give incentives to the sector. This has improved the opportunities for those setting up these industries.



Companies like Godrej already have a reputation for quality and brand in this field. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has come forward to create opportunities in Andhra Pradesh for this manufacturing sector and is improving employment opportunities locally. The furniture park will be set up in the vicinity of Sree City in the Nellore district.

