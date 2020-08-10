AP Government Publishes Empty Page as Industrial Policy

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has published an empty page as new Industrial Development Policy 2020-23 on its official website on Monday. Technically, all the Government's orders have been placing on "Andhra Pradesh Government Orders Issue Registrar", on daily basis.

That is an open platform for every citizen to access the Government Orders, Gazettes, Rules, Regulations and other important official notifications. This can be accessed through the URL https://goir.ap.gov.in/.

As part of that, the government uploaded this policy also. But, something went wrong. Concerned authorities are not available to take the reasons behind this.

It's known that the Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy launched the new Industrial Development Policy 2020-23 on Monday morning and explained the details in it. By evening, the government released the same policy throug a GO MS No 39, through industrial department. When it accessed, download and opened the same file, it shows an empty document.

