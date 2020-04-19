AP government rules out allegations over purchase of Rapid Testing Kits, warns of legal action

It is known that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government recently purchased one lakh Rapid Testing kits from South Korea as part of its fight against Corona. These kits could quickly detect the COVID-19 virus. The Jagan government has been accused of resorting to irregularities in the purchase of Rapid Testing kits. It was alleged in social media that Andhra Pradesh has bought the kits for Rs.1200 per each, which is much more than what Chhattisgarh is getting at Rs. 337.

However, the Andhra Pradesh government has dismissed the campaign. It is untrue that Andhra Pradesh has bought each kit for around Rs. 1200. The government said it has procured the kits at Rs. 700 per each and the final price is being negotiated. It also warned of Legal action against false propaganda.

Malicious campaign is being run that AP procured rapid kits at around 1200 rs. AP got the kits at around 700 Rs. Final prices are being negotiated. Appropriate legal action will be initiated against such false information#APFightsCorona #RapidTestKits — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 18, 2020

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has made it clear that it is in touch with states like Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Karnataka over prices of Rapid testing Kits and assured that it would clarify the details soon.





Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Dev tweeted on Friday that he is importing 75,000 high quality Rapid Testing Kits from South Korea. He is paying Rs 337 plus GST per kit, he said. "This is the lowest bid in the country," he declared.