AP government to approach Supreme Court against Telangana on Krishna row

Amaravati: The AP government is likely to file a petition in the Supreme Court over the illegal utilisation of Krishna river waters by Telangana state.

According to information, the AP government is going to appeal in the Supreme Court to recognise water reservoirs and power projects bordering the two states of AP and Telangana as national projects and protect the dams with Central forces.

The Jagan government in its petition is going to request the apex court to see that the agreements reached between the two states and orders of various tribunals on water sharing are properly implemented.

As per the Bachawat award, first priority should be given to drinking water followed by irrigation and water should not be released for power generation without fulfilment of both drinking and irrigation needs.

The AP government is going to seek notifying of jurisdiction of Krishna River Management Board.

The government is also going to complaint against the violation of KRMB guidelines by Telangana government.