AP government to fund Rs. 23 crore for implementing Disha Act

Home Minister Sucharita has said that Rs 23 crore has been allocated for the implementation of the Disha Act. She said fast track courts were being set up and hiring public prosecutors. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the implementation of the AP government's Disha Act to curb crime against women and children.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Mekota Sucharitha, DGP Gautam Sawang and top police officials. The minister said that notification will soon be issued for the recruitment of 176 staff for the setting up of three forensic labs.

"We will strengthen the women police stations and take steps to ensure quick justice, " HM said. Full funding for structures and facilities will be provided in two months. An IPS officer has been appointed to oversee the Disha Act. After the legislation was passed in the assembly, the bill is sent to the President. The Cabinet is due to convene tomorrow.

She assured farmers, who are protesting in Amaravati not to worry as the govt will take care of their concerns.