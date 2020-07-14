AP Government wasting test kits, delays in results, causes spread of COVID 19: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh: Reacting on the death rate and highest number of coronavirus positive cases in the State, TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the inordinate delays in test results was leading to the rapid spread of infections, in a press release on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the AP recorded the lowest recovery rate when compared to other states. On the other hand, the State reached the top fifth position inactive cases. In the last one month, Covid cases went up by 91.2 per cent and the death rate increased by 70 per cent.

Addressing a video conference with party senior leaders, the TDP chief asked how this Government can contain the virus spread if it went on taking 20 days to give test results. Another grievous failure was the wastage of thousands of samples and test kits in every district. In just Prakasam district, they wasted 27,000 samples and kits. Nearly 2 lakh units were wasted all over the state. A lot of confusion gripped people as test results were showing positive as negative and negative as positive, he explained.