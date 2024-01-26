AP governor Abdul Nazeer unfurls national flag in Vijayawada

Live
The 75th Republic Day of India was celebrated in a grand manner in Andhra Pradesh
The 75th Republic Day of India was celebrated in a grand manner in Andhra Pradesh. The celebrations took place at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Governor Nazir unveiled the national flag, followed by receiving police salute. Chief Minister Jagan's couple, ministers, and officials also participated in the event.
The government took the opportunity to highlight its development and welfare programs during the celebrations. The Governor reviewed different contingents including the Indian Army, CRPF, and the Tamil Nadu State Police.
In addition to the main event at the stadium, other government officials also participated in flag-hoisting ceremonies. AP Speaker Tammineni Sitaram unveiled the flag in the assembly premises, Council Chairman Moshen Raju unveiled it in the Legislative Council, and State Government Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy did the honors at the AP Secretariat.
CM Jagan will attend a High Tea program to be hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhavan. CM Jagan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both wished the people of their respective states and the country a happy Republic Day.