AP governor addresses assembly, says state took steps for economic development

Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget meeting has started with governor Abdul Nazeer is addressing the two houses. Governor Abdul Nazeer said that Andhra Pradesh has taken a step forward in economic development and is making remarkable progress in the agricultural, industrial and service sectors with a growth rate of 11.43 percent.



Addressing the assembly for the first time, he said that the government is acting transparently. He said that the government gives priority to Navratnas and development and asserted that all the deserving people are benefiting directly without corruption. Stating that there is a good governance in the state for the last four years, the governor said that the volunteer system is being implemented innovatively.

The governor stated that the welfare schemes are reaching that door steps of all eligible beneficiaries across the state irrespective of caste and religion.

Speaking on the education sector, the governor new medical colleges in the state, the governor said that the 17 new medical colleges being set up in the state and established a tribal engineering college in Kurupam, Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University in Kadapa. He said that government is providing financial assistance to 80 lakh children through Amma Vodi by spending Rs. 19,617.60 crore financial assistance to 44.49 lakh mothers.

The governor further said that many reforms were brought in education sector with emphasis on Digital learning and distribution of 5.20 lakh tabs worth Rs.690 crore to students and providing

bilingual textbooks, English labs under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka. Curriculum reforms were being implemented from the academic year 2020-21. He said that

43.26 lakh students benefited with Jagananna gorumudda with a budget of Rs.3,239 crore. "AP is the only state that provides free higher education without financial burden," he said.

The governor also addressed on medical stating that 1.4 crore health cards were issued and measures have taken to appoint two doctors in PHCs. He said houses were provided for the poor in YSR Jaganna colonies, 30.65 lakh house land titles distributed in the name of women, Financial assistance of Rs.24,000 per year to weavers under Netanna Nestham. The governor touched all the welfare schemes and lauded the government.

Governor said that the government took steps that ensure weaker sections are developed by forming 56 new BC Corporations in the state, 3 for SCs and one corporation for STs and appointed 4 Deputy CM posts for SC, ST, BC and Minorities and giving 70 percent of the posts of ZP Chairman to SC, ST, BC and Minorities.

He said out of 137 corporation chairman posts, 58 percent posts have been given to SC, ST, BC and minorities and providing 200 units of free electricity under Jagajjivana Jyoti to 15.14 lakh SC and 4.5 lakh ST families.

"AP is moving ahead with the goal of waste-free and garbage-free villages and leading in cleanliness survey," Abdul Nazeer said adding that the massive investments have come to state through AP through Global Investors Summit.