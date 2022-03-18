AP governor Biswabhushan Harichandan lauds YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras services

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan said that the YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras, which provides all the services required by the farmers on a one-to-one basis, is ideal. He expressed satisfaction that the government's purchase up to the last grain without the role of brokers was reassuring to the farmers. Poonam Malakondaiah, Special Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday. The performance report of the RBKs was submitted to the Governor. Governor told Poonam Malakondaiah that he would visit RBKs soon. It was told that representatives of 5 states visited and studied RBKs in AP.



Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan said that handloom textiles are symbols of Indian culture. AAPCO Chairman Mohan Rao met the Governor at Vijayawada Raj Bhavan on Thursday and explained the steps being taken by the government for the development of the handloom sector. He said APCO would soon open centers at Gannavaram, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati airports. They asked the Governor to take the initiative to exempt the handloom sector from GST. Mohan Rao said the governor had responded positively and would cooperate fully on the issue of GST exemption.

Meanwhile, governor Biswabhushan Harichandan said that the Holi festival promotes goodwill. It is a symbol of peace and prosperity. He wished the people of the state a happy Holi. Raj Bhavan sources said in a statement on Thursday that the governor had instructed them to celebrate the Holi festival following the covid guidelines.