AP governor pays tribute to YS Rajasekhar Reddy on death anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazir paid tributes to late great leader and former Chief Minister of AP YS Rajasekhar Reddy. In this regard, the official X (Twitter) handle of the Governor's office posted his message on Saturday.

The governor said that Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a visionary leader. He worked tirelessly for the welfare of farmers, poor and downtrodden sections. He is known for implementing many welfare programs. That is why the name is heard even today.

Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy won the hearts of people. Governor Abdul Nazir said adding that the great leader will always be remembered for the public-friendly welfare programs implemented by him.

YS Vijayamma and daughter Sharmila paid their respects at the YSR Ghat on the death anniversary of the late Chief Minister YSR. They participated in special prayers along with other family members.

State Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will also be visiting YSR district Idupulapaya today. He will leave his residence in Tadepalli in the morning and reach Idupulapaya.

CM Jagan will join in special prayers at YSR Ghat to commemorate the death anniversary of the late Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy and offer tributes.