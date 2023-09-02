Live
- Aditya L1 Mission: All about ISRO spacecraft technology and seven payloads
- Warangal: Telangana on fast track on growth says D Vinay Bhaskar
- Telangana govt. to distribute Double bedroom houses to poor in GHMC limits
- Warangal: Congress cadres demand ticket for Konda Muralidhar Rao
- Ex-President Kovind to explore ONOE
- Defence exports target set at Rs 25,000 cr by 2025: MB Patil
- Karimnagar: Lions Club distributes essentials to rain-hit
- Nizamabad: BJP cadres collect soil from house-to-house
- Motorists outraged as toll rate hiked on Devihalli Express Highway
- TSRTC rakes in Raksha Bandhan revenue of `22.65 cr in single day
Just In
AP governor pays tribute to YS Rajasekhar Reddy on death anniversary
Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazir paid tributes to late great leader and former Chief Minister of AP YS Rajasekhar Reddy.
Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazir paid tributes to late great leader and former Chief Minister of AP YS Rajasekhar Reddy. In this regard, the official X (Twitter) handle of the Governor's office posted his message on Saturday.
The governor said that Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a visionary leader. He worked tirelessly for the welfare of farmers, poor and downtrodden sections. He is known for implementing many welfare programs. That is why the name is heard even today.
Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy won the hearts of people. Governor Abdul Nazir said adding that the great leader will always be remembered for the public-friendly welfare programs implemented by him.
YS Vijayamma and daughter Sharmila paid their respects at the YSR Ghat on the death anniversary of the late Chief Minister YSR. They participated in special prayers along with other family members.
State Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will also be visiting YSR district Idupulapaya today. He will leave his residence in Tadepalli in the morning and reach Idupulapaya.
CM Jagan will join in special prayers at YSR Ghat to commemorate the death anniversary of the late Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy and offer tributes.