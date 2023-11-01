AP governor presents YSR achievement awards, says he is happy to give awards

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer wished all the people of AP on the State's Formation Day. On Wednesday, the AP Governor participated in the YSR achievement award ceremony in A-convention centre and presented the awards.

Speaking on the occasion, Nazeer said that the people will always remember YSR who provided 108 services in the field of medical department and other schemes in irrigation, agriculture and medicine. He recalled that YSR worked for social and economic development and stated that it is a pleasure to give this achievement award in the name of YSR

Apart from welfare schemes, AP is leading in some indicators, he said. He said governance has become easier with the formation of 76 revenue divisions and more than 108 police sub-divisions. Governor Nazeer wished the Andhra Pradesh would witness further development. As many as 27 people received the YSR achievement awards.