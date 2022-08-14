AP governor unveils Mahatma Gandhi statue at Freedom fighters building in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan said that the national flag is a symbol of unity of the nation. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was organized today under the aegis of Vijayawada Freedom Fighters Association. On this occasion, a 30 feet Mahatma Gandhi statue installed under the auspices of Sarvodaya Trust was unveiled on the Freedom Fighters Building.



Speaking on this occasion, the Governor said that Gandhiji is recognised as Mahatma for sacrificing his life for the freedom of India. He said that Mahatma stood as an example for struggles and movements all over the world.

On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, he called to hoist the flag on every house and show the unity to the world.